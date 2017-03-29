Baywatch: Priyanka Chopra is up against Avengers, see pics

Baywatch cast members Zac Efron, from left, Jon Bass, Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra interact with the audience during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2017 (Photos source: AP) Baywatch cast members Zac Efron, from left, Jon Bass, Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra interact with the audience during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2017 (Photos source: AP)

Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario were present at the CinemaCon 2017 held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. During the Paramount Pictures Presentation, the Baywatch team presented the footage of film which had the crowd excited about the movie’s release. You ask why? Well, Twitterati has gone gaga over this footage dubbed FU for ‘F****** Unbelievable’.

5 things that fans loved about the Baywatch ‘FU trailer’

Zac Efron apparently stole the show with the ‘funniest scene ever’, when he encountered a dead man and started to examine the body for needle marks (Uhm, apparently he is the dumb blonde in the movie), because of Mitch Buchanan, ie Dwayne Johnson who fooled him into doing so.

Seriously funny morgue footage from Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in “Baywatch”#CinemaCon2017 — Dave McNary (@Variety_DMcNary) March 28, 2017

Priyanka Chopra has made an impression on the audience with her F-bombs, guns and as general b**** (in her own words). People seem to love Victoria Leeds tough act. Oh! The most important part is that it is not a blink-and-miss appearance this time.

See pics | The cast of Baywatch at CinemaCon, 2017

Dwayne called himself and his team of lifeguards the ‘Avengers of beach’. At the event, he apparently stated that he wanted Baywatch to be the biggest comedy of all time.

Watch | An impromptu performance by the ladies of Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrback’s backstage performance is awesome. The three did an impromptu cover of Britney Spear’s ‘Oops I Did It Again’.

Calling it right now: Jon Bass is going to steal BAYWATCH, McLovin’ style. #YoureGonnaHearHimRoar — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 28, 2017

John Bass singing Katy Perry’s Roar is sure to leave you in splits. One of the fans, in fact, tweeted, “Calling it right now: Jon Bass is going to steal BAYWATCH, McLovin’ style. #YoureGonnaHearHimRoar.”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra takes Baywatch to CinemaCon: Here is everything that happened. See video, pics

Baywatch movie will be releasing on the big screens on May 26, and we cannot wait to see the comedy and action unravel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd