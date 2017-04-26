Baywatch new trailer: Priyanka Chopra’s sexy, powerful villain has Dwayne Johnson terrified. Watch video

Baywatch new trailer: Priyanka Chopra’s Victoria Leeds is not afraid to pick up the gun and drop that F-bomb. Baywatch new trailer: Priyanka Chopra’s Victoria Leeds is not afraid to pick up the gun and drop that F-bomb.

Priyanka Chopra is our girl in the west. When she signed Baywatch, we did a mental high-five. When the first trailer of the film landed, we sent Dwayne Johnson messages upon messages, demanding to see more of Priyanka. It seems The Rock has finally delivered. After the Baywatch poster featuring only Priyanka, a new international trailer has landed and Priyanka owns it with F-bombs and her sexy, luscious villain (Dwayne’s words, not ours).

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, The Rock wrote, “Warning to the evil @PriyankaChopra, you don’t wanna f*ck w/ the Avengers of the Beach. We WILL get dysfunctional 🔥 @Baywatchmovie MAY 25th.” He gave his feelings a play when he took to Instagram to share the Baywatch trailer, “Our #BAYWATCH team of superheroes has one mission: Protect the beach at all costs. If you threaten our turf, we’ll rock your world w/ Poseidon-level vengeance. Be warned @PriyankaChopra..our tsunami of ass whup is coming for that powerful, sexy, alluring, luscious.. never mind.. just don’t f*ck with the Avengers of the Beach. @BAYWATCHMovie MAY 25th. #TrustYourBalls #TheyNeverLie.”

Warning to the evil @PriyankaChopra, you don’t wanna f*ck w/ the Avengers of the Beach. We WILL get dysfunctional 🔥 @Baywatchmovie MAY 25th pic.twitter.com/soKWw4MZki — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 25, 2017

In the trailer itself, we see PeeCee fluttering her eyelashes at Dwayne as they meet for the first time. Behind that sexy face, however, is a drug dealer and a killer as we realise it soon enough. When things don’t go her way, Priyanka’s Victoria Leeds is not afraid to pick up the gun and drop that F-bomb. But we have to say this, the more we see of Victoria, the more we love her baddie act. Hell, she may even overshadow Dwayne and Zac Efron’s bromance.

Earlier, sharing the poster of Priyanka, Dwayne had written, “I rarely use the word, “Perfect” (except when describing my kissing when I drink tequila on weekends), but every superhero movie, needs a SUPER villain and @priyankachopra is PERFECT as our lead baddie in #BAYWATCH. Bad ass, intelligent, sexy, sophisticated, charming, evil and great tequila drinker. #Perfect #BAYWATCH MAY 25th.”

