Baywatch new poster: Priyanka Chopra is wearing red but it’s not a bikini. See pic

Priyanka Chopra is playing a villain in Baywatch and what a fantastic, can-kill-you-with-my-looks villain she plays! After a long, long time, this actor seems to be ready to get her hands dirty and it appears Hollywood offered her just the platform with the character of Victoria Leeds. In the film, she plays the destroyer of bromances and the single biggest threat to the beach.

Baywatch’s new poster, which is a character poster of Priyanka Chopra in the film, has been shared by the actor, with the caption, “Being bad can be so good.. presenting #VictoriaLeeds #Baywatch #may26.”

Our only grouse with her being the bad guy is that we won’t see her in lifeguard’s red bikini. While in the earlier stills of Priyanka, we saw her in white, the new poster shows her in a hot red avatar and she looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder dress. But, alas, it is not a bikini.

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s new Baywatch poster:

Priyanka seems to be all excited to play this negative role as the actor believes and has said time and again that being bad is ‘so good’ for her.

Priyanka had spoken earlier about her role in Baywatch, and said, “The role was initially written for a man and they were talking to me for another part. But after the director met me, they thought I would be better as a villain and then they changed the character to be a female.”

Check out teaser of Baywatch:

Baywatch is up for its big summer release this year but before that, its makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they create a buzz. Apart from Bollywood’s desi girl, Baywatch also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead. The movie is directed by Seth Gordon and is scheduled to release on May 26.

