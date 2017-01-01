Baywatch new poster: Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson have a New Year message for fans, see pic

Baywatch team has teased their fans with a new motion poster. The movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra will be released on May 26 this year. Baywatch team has teased their fans with a new motion poster. The movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra will be released on May 26 this year.

Baywatch team has teased their fans with a new motion poster. The movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra will be released on May 26 this year. The makers have shared a new poster and given an ideal gift to their fans on the occasion of new year. The makers shared the picture on Twitter and captioned it, “The best is yet to come. #HappyNewYear beaches! #BeBaywatch.”

Even Dwayne Johnson shared the poster with caption, “Where all my beaches at? Oh the “beach” puns that are coming..😉. Happy New Year from our #BAYWATCH family to yours. #StartinWithABang”

This is not the first time when the makers have released a poster on a festive occasion. Earlier the team released a Christmas poster and captioned it, “Ho, Ho, Hot. Merry #Christmas from our Baywatch family to yours! #BeBaywatch.” Actor Zac Efron also shared a poster and captioned it, “Whaaat?!?! Our trailer is the #1 Comedy Trailer of the year? Thanks for the #Baywatch love!! Makes me want to slo-mo hug all of you.”

Whaaat?!?! Our trailer is the #1 Comedy Trailer of the year? Thanks for the #Baywatch love!! Makes me want to slo-mo hug all of you. pic.twitter.com/V38dshDCcs — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 20, 2016

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set to present at the 74th Golden Globes awards. Priyanka, who also presented at this year’s Oscars, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post from the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.”

Priyanka will help announce the winners in movies and television during the event on January 8 along with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana and Brie Larson, who are also among the presenters for the Golden Globes.

