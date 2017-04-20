Baywatch new poster: All eyes on Priyanka Chopra as hers are on Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. See pic

Baywatch new poster: Priyanka Chopra is looking straight into the eyes of the onlookers with a wicked smile. Baywatch new poster: Priyanka Chopra is looking straight into the eyes of the onlookers with a wicked smile.

Within a month of releasing a poster sans Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron or Dwayne Johnson but with two balls and a surfboard (naughty, naughty), the makers of Baywatch have once again teased us with a new poster. And for the Indian fans of the film, its is a happy news as this time it’s all about their global star Priyanka Chopra.

The poster in which Priyanka’s bewitching eyes are doing all the talking will leave you a little more curious to find out what’s in store for you on May 25 when the movie hit the theatres. Priyanka, who plays the baddie Victoria Leeds in her Hollywood debut,is stealing all the limelight in the poster which also has the other star cast of the movie including Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the same frame.

Sharing the poster on the official Twitter handle of the film, the makers wrote, “Looks that could kill.” After seeing the poster, we cannot agree more. Also, the poster reads, “Go ahead and stare” and once you see it, it might be a little tough for you to take your eyes off Priyanka.

The earlier posters and the trailers of the movie had a blink-and-miss-it appearances of PeeCee but with the release of the film nearing, the makers are making their best efforts to keep the excitement of Indian movie buffs high.

Priyanka had earlier revealed how the role of Victoria Leeds was written for a man but the makers decided to change the gender of the character after meeting her. She said, “It was really exciting that they changed the role for me. You have to be a very strong character to take on ‘The Rock’ and entire lifeguard squad. They will be six whereas I am alone. It looked very cool to me.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson also shared a poster of the upcoming release on his Instagram and wrote, “Ready for RATED R fun? Not all superheroes wear capes. Or a lot of clothes. Or stay sober. Mark your calendars.. The (dysfunctional) Avengers of the beach finally arrive. #BeachesAintReady #WhoNeedsMouthToMouth?#BAYWATCH MAY 25th.”

The movie which also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson is slated to release on May 25.

