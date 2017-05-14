Baywatch Miami premiere: Priyanka Chopra swept through the promotions with her perfect swag. See photos, video

Priyanka Chopra on a promotional tour for Baywatch in Miami. Priyanka Chopra on a promotional tour for Baywatch in Miami.

Priyanka Chopra is on the press tour to promote her first Hollywood film Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson. The actor kicked it off with the Miami premiere of the movie along with the entire cast and we must say that PeeCee looked smoking hot. Dressed in a sequin, navy blue gown Priyanka looked gorgeous. She was accompanied by actors Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario and Ilfenesh Hadera on this tour. Priyanka shared a picture with the cast on her Instagram and captioned it as, “Congratulations! Thank you to a wonderful cast. #may25th #BeBaywatch @baywatchmovie #12daystogo.”

The wave of future Madame President of the United States of America 💙🙏@priyankachopra #PriyankaForPresident pic.twitter.com/7EEYOADwWF — VIS (@yasiru_vismini) May 14, 2017

It seems there are a lot of @priyankachopra fans out there so here are a few more shots from the premiere! #Baywatch pic.twitter.com/Q9uNEPpdpl — David Rogers (@drogersuk) May 14, 2017

Priyanka also shared a video where one can see fans cheering for her as she attends the premiere. A thrilled PeeCee captioned the video as, “Thank you for the love Miami! @baywatchmovie premiering on May 25th in a theatre near you! #BeBaywatch.” Priyanka earlier informed her fans about the premiere and cited it as the biggest event with the biggest stars. She wrote on the photo-sharing platform, “See you tonight at 5 pm at Miami Beach at 7th and Ocean! And for those you who are not in Miami… we’ve got you covered. Join our LIVE stream from the world premiere of #Baywatch on FB.com/priyankachopra at 6:15 pm EST… #BeBaywatch.”

Priyanka plays the villain in Baywatch and her character Victoria Leeds has generated quite a stir here in India too. Although, fans had earlier complained that they didn’t get to see much of Priyanka in the trailer but they were assured by Dwayne Johnson that she is a perfect baddie. Dwayne shared a picture of Priyanka on Instagram and wrote, “I rarely use the word, “Perfect” (except when describing my kissing when I drink tequila on weekends), but every superhero movie, needs a SUPER villain and @priyankachopra is PERFECT as our lead baddie in #BAYWATCH. Bad ass, intelligent, sexy, sophisticated, charming, evil and great tequila drinker. #Perfect.” Baywatch will hit the theatres on May 25.

