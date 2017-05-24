Baywatch is like The Avengers on the beach: Zac Efron

Baywatch is set to hit the theatres in India on June 2. Baywatch is set to hit the theatres in India on June 2.

Baywatch, to hit the screens but were equally concerned about it not getting the CBFC go-ahead, can rejoice. The film received the board’s clearance on Friday with an ‘A’ certificate’. The Censor Board has, however, recommended five cuts — one visual and four verbal — in the movie which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Baywatch is based on the popular TV show by the same name, which aired in the 90’s. More than its storyline, it is remembered for its red bikini-clad lifeguards and the slow-motion run of the actors on the beach.

Actor Zac Efron has compared the cast of his upcoming movie Baywatch to superheroes of the Avengers. The 29-year-old actor, who plays Matt Brody; a young former Olympian who has been enlisted into the group as part of a kind of community service deal, said the characters bear much resemblance to comic book teams, reported Contactmusic. “It is like ‘The Avengers’ on the beach. Everyone’s got their own set of unique skills which is really cool and it’s fun to explore.

“Baywatch is a very specific group of lifeguards that watch Emerald Bay and they do a lot of saves,” Efron said. The film also features Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, and cameos from the original stars of the 90s TV show David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. It is set to release in the US on May 25.

