Baywatch gets rotten reviews but Priyanka Chopra is deemed Indian goddess

After months of waiting for Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut, Baywatch, to land, it is finally here. No, not for us in India where it will release on June 2 but reviews have started flowing in from the US. Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator, has given it 14%, which makes it one of the worst reviewed films on the site. The Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron starrer is being trolled for its puerile humour, wafer-thin plot and lack of charm. This comes as a surprise because Johnson is a star at the top of his game, who has managed to rescue rather thin films in the past. However, in the middle of all this, the silver lining is that Priyanka is being appreciated for her work. The Quantico star may not sink with this beach movie, it seems, but may take a hit.

Talking about Baywatch, Rotten Tomatoes gave its judgement: “Baywatch takes its source material’s jiggle factor to R-rated levels, but lacks the original’s campy charm — and leaves its charming stars flailing in the shallows.”

New York Post says, “It washes up on the beach like a dead whale… Even the action scenes need CPR, often undermined by effects so chintzy, you wonder if the money intended for them was instead eaten up by the production’s seven-figure waxing budget. It’s a shame. The cast is capable, and a meta-examination of “Baywatch” should have produced something sharper.”

Entertainment Weekly wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Baywatch — the rare movie that even the Teflon-coated, thousand-watt charisma of Dwayne Johnson can’t save. It’s possible that this sloppy, scattershot nod to ’90s jiggle TV was inevitable.”

Telegraph added, “The plot, about an Indian gangster queen (Priyanka Chopra) importing drugs along the coast, is wafer-thin and perfunctory at best. And yet, somehow, Gordon stretches the movie’s running time to two hours, beefing it up with a fatuous romantic subplot and not one, but two heinously long-winded penile gags ripped straight from the Farrelly brothers’ textbook of gross-out comedy.”

When it came to Priyanka, The Guardian said, “Even Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, the underused villain of the piece, looks like she was contractually obliged to show as much flesh as permissible”. Birth.Movies.Death’s review felt more of Priyanka would have been good for the film, “The Indian goddess brings a (sadly underutilized) brainy charisma to every scene that feels fit for a better picture”. Elle wrote, “Priyanka Chopra, though, as real-estate titan villainness Victoria Leeds, makes everything around her look like a really, really nice car commercial.” Radio Times praised Priyanka, “Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra judges the mood perfectly, playing the villain with exactly the right amount of dramatic flair (“I’m not a Bond villain… yet” she teases during an interrogation).”

Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon and also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass, with cameos by original TV show actors Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.

