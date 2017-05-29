Baywatch drowns at US box office but Priyanka Chopra refuses to accept limitations, see photos

After impressing as Alex Parish in American crime thriller Quantico, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra makes her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron starrer Baywatch. After impressing as Alex Parish in American crime thriller Quantico, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra makes her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron starrer Baywatch.

The extended weekend gone by was a crucial one at US box office and two of the much awaited films opened amid high expectations — Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch and Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, aka Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Considering it was the Memorial Weekend in the US, these films were expected to tap on the best profits. While the former starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron was also the big debut for our desi export to the West, Priyanka Chopra, the film’s box office collections however did not turn out as expected. Baywatch, which is a reboot of the popular 1990s TV show by the same name, has earned a total of $18.1 million on its first weekend in the US.

According to a report in Variety, “Paramount’s Baywatch was hoping to make an oceanic summer splash, but looks to have ended up in the kiddie pool. The rebooted property should land a three-day total of $18.1 million from 3,647 locations and end the four-day holiday weekend with $22 million (not counting the money it made in sneaks on Wednesday). That’s far below early estimates. The movie carries a production budget above $60 million.” Trade analysts aren’t looking at the film rising above its performance over the week.

The same report quotes Paramount’s distribution chief Megan Colligan as, “I think we got pretty stung by reviews,” where he is referring to the film’s current 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Megan also said that the stars of Baywatch will begin promoting the film heavily abroad. “We’re hopeful that our international numbers will help us with our overall,” she said in Variety.

Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Lies has actors Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom reprising their roles from in the pirate world. Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Lies has actors Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom reprising their roles from in the pirate world.

On the other hand, actor Johnny Depp’s fifth outing as Jack Sparrow in Pirate of the Caribbean 5, is expecting a four-day holiday weekend collection of $77 million. As per Forbes, the film, which also stars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, opened to domestic US collections of $23 million on Friday. Though even these figures aren’t anything great, Pirates has surely taken over Baywatch in its first few days.

Though Baywatch has received terrible reviews so far, even the US reviewers can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra, who they think is the only saving grace in this disappointment. The Indian star plays the main antagonist Victoria Leeds, and has impressed both US fans and critics alike.

While Birth.Movies.Death review called her the ‘Indian goddess’, Independent said Priyanka was underused in the film. Forbes quoted, “Chopra has fun as the baddie.The showdown is the best moment in the film, one which cleverly shows its female villain no gender-based charity. I wish more movies had female super villains.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka appears to be ready to move on. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her resting in a hot tub and wrote, “..because without a stubborn refusal to accept the limitations of your current story.. you’ll never break through… 💪🏽❤️🌸#just.” She then appeared to have left for a holiday. She wrote, “Berlin bound but selfie first. #summertimefeels.” Now, this is the spirit we like to see in Priyanka.

Baywatch will release in India on June 2.

