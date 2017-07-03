Baywatch box office collection: Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film earns $151.2 million worldwide

Baywatch worldwide box office collection: Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film had received negative reviews. Baywatch worldwide box office collection: Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film had received negative reviews.

Beating all the negative reviews, Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, managed to earn as much as $151.2 million, as informed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut opposite action star Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the film. Previously she had already gained international popularity for her role in the American television series, Quantico.

“.@therock – @priyankachopra ‘s #Baywatch crosses $150 Million at the WW BO.. $151.2 Million.. Nears $100 M in International BO..,” wrote Ramesh Bala on Twitter. After Baywatch, Priyanka is working on Hollywood project titled A Kid Like Jake with Big Bang Theory actor, Jim Parsons.

Baywatch is a comedy movie based on the popular American television series by the same name. Priyanka Chopra was seen playing the role of the main villain, Victoria Leeds. While the Indian audience saw her as a dutiful wife in Bajirao Mastani, her seductive dance number in Ram-Leela was its high point. She also played characters with grey shades in Aitraaz and Fashion. But her fans in US, who have seen her as the American hero in Quantico, saw her smoothly carrying a negative role for the first time in Baywatch.

Various reviews of Western media had criticised Baywatch, however, amidst all the bad reception, our desi girl managed to shine. Both Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson have been invited by the Academy too. The board, has however been criticised for lack of diversity in terms of nominations, awards and representation.

