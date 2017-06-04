Baywatch box office collection day 3: India vs Pakistan match has more for fans than Priyanka Chopra’s film

Baywatch box office collection day 3: Priyanka Chopra has managed to shine as the villain, Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. Baywatch box office collection day 3: Priyanka Chopra has managed to shine as the villain, Victoria Leeds in Baywatch.

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch, which is based on the hit American television series failed to have a successful opening in India. While most films expect a growth in terms of number over the weekend, on the contrary, Baywatch witnessed a dip. It garnered only as much as Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday, which was lesser than the collection it made on Friday, as informed by trade analyst Akshaye Rathi. On Friday the film had garnered as much as Rs 2.25 crore, that leads the total collection to Rs 3. 75 crores approximately. It looks like the film is not living up to the hype it created when they launched it’s trailer last year.

Considering the fact that Sunday also happens to be the day India faces Pakistan on the pitch for Champions Trophy match, the film might not collect enough money by the end of the weekend in India.

Priyanka Chopra’s film had faced an early release in US and managed to do a business of $ 28.5 million approximately and has now released worldwide. The Dwayne Johnson starrer as a film was expected to do better in the US as its cast also included Hollywood’s hottie Zac Efron. Seth Gordon who is popular for comedy genres like Horrible Bosses, Freakonomics, had promised a fun filled popcorn entertainment through its trailer.

However, our very own Priyanka Chopra has managed to shine as the villain, Victoria Leeds in this film which has received pathetic reviews. In the US, she is known for playing the American hero, Alex Parrish, but now the country also got to witness how she can also smoothly pull off a villainous role. In India, Priyanka Chopra’s film will be facing competitions from Hollywood releases like Pirates Of The Caribbean and Wonder Woman.The latter reportedly has lesser screen counts. The film will also be facing competition from Bollywood releases like A Death In The Gunj and Dear Maya. Other old releases include popular Bollywood films like Sachin A Billion Dreams, Hindi Medium, and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

It looks like two hottie life guards aren’t enough to save this sinking ship.

