Baywatch box office collection day 2: Is Priyanka Chopra the only saving grace in her Hollywood debut?

After wrapping up her TV show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra returned to the big screen after a year with her Hollywood debut Baywatch. However, she failed to have a successful opening in India this Friday. The film featuring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach looked to bring back memories of popular American television series, Baywatch. But, even that factor failed to play a role in getting more audience to the theaters.

On Friday, the film released amidst competitions like Wonder Woman, A Death In The Gunj and Dear Maya, and although Wonder Woman got lesser screen count, that didn’t seem to help Priyanka Chopra’s film enough. According to boxofficecollection.in, Baywatch only witnessed 10 to 15 percent occupancy across India on its day one and managed to collect as much as Rs 2.25 crores.

Even in North America, which witnessed an early release, the film didn’t particularly manage to shine, where it was expected to do a little better since the film is a reboot of the American television series. The trailers of the movie had promised a fun filled popcorn entertainment but both critics and audience did not seem to be very happy.

Our very own desi girl, however, managed to shine amid all the bad reviews. The audience seemed to be highly impressed with her role as a villain. In Bollywood, we have seen her play a negative role in films like Aitraaz and Andaz, however, this is the first time when her Hollywood fans got to see how smoothly she can pull off the role of an antagonist while playing an American hero Alex Parrish in Quantico on the other side.

