Baywatch box office collection day 1: Priyanka Chopra’s film faces tough times in India

Hollywood’s two most awaited movies, Baywatch and Wonder Woman released on Friday along with Bollywood releases like Konkona Sharma’s directorial debut, A Death In The Gunj and Manisha Koirala’s comeback film, Dear Maya. Baywatch has been an ambitious project for the actor Priyanka Chopra, since it marks her Hollywood debut but going by the various reviews and audience reactions one cannot be sure if Priyanka Chopra’s film can fetch desired response at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra’s film had faced an early release in North America. Within seven days, Baywatch managed to do a business of $ 28.5 million and has now released worldwide. Baywatch as a film was expected to do better in the US as its cast included action star Dwayne Johnson and Hollywood’s hottie Zac Efron. Seth Gordon’s film, which was based on a popular American television series, had promised a fun filled popcorn entertainment through its trailer.

Nevertheless, our very own Priyanka Chopra has managed to shine as the villain, Victoria Leeds in Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson film. In the US, she is known for playing the American hero, Alex Parrish, but now the country also got to witness how she can also smoothly pull off a villainous role.

In India, Priyanka Chopra’s film will be facing competitions from Hollywood releases like Wonder Woman and Pirates Of The Caribbean and popular Bollywood films like Sachin A Billion Dreams, Hindi Medium, and Baahubali: The Conclusion.The film will also be facing competitions from A Death In The Gunj and Dear Maya.

