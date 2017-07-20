Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra is happy to get nominated in the villain category at the Teen Choice Awards

Priyanka Chopra’s first Hollywood movie was Baywatch. Priyanka Chopra’s first Hollywood movie was Baywatch.

Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra is more than happy on being nominated in the Villain category at the Teen Choice 2017 awards and she says it means a lot to her. Priyanka, who has been nominated for her maiden Hollywood film Baywatch, took to Facebook on Wednesday night and wrote, “This truly means a lot, thank you Teen Choice Awards for nominating me as Choice Movie Villain, and a huge thank you to all who have voted!”

Baywatch is an action comedy film directed by Seth Gordon and based on the television series of the same name. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera. Priyanka is seen essaying a negative role, of a woman named Victoria Leeds in the movie, which revolves around lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team who, in an effort to save their beach, have to take down a drug lord. Priyanka also appeared in the popular TV series, Qauntico which led her becoming a household name in the US.

Currently, Priyanka has two films in her kitty, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?. Recently, some pictures from the sets of the film surfaced online and it looked like the two are going to be interesting watches. Isn’t It Romantic? also stars Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

The Teen Choice Awards is an annual awards show that airs on the Fox television network. The awards honour the year’s biggest achievements in music, film, sports, television, fashion, and more, voted by viewers aged 13 to 19. The event will be held on August 13.

