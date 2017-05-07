Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra: I can’t speak on behalf of everyone in Bollywood

I can’t say that it’s really difficult to have an opinion in India says Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra. I can’t say that it’s really difficult to have an opinion in India says Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra has been basking in all the glory and success. The actor will soon be making her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch. She will be playing the role of Victoria Leeds. Recently she was in India for a break but she made sure to take time out and promote Baywatch in Mumbai. The Quantico actor who has walked on the red carpets of almost every prestigious award show in the world, including the Golden Globes, the Oscars and the Emmy Awards, said that she loved Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globe Award this year. Meryl Streep had made a strong statement against US President Donald Trump, without even naming him.

According to an HT report, Priyanka spoke about the Florence Foster Jenkins actor. She said, “I loved witnessing Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes. I was standing on my table and I was screaming and hooting and Sofia (Vergara) who was sitting next to me says, “This is not a football game.” I started laughing and that’s when I actually realised where I was. But the good thing is that the Globes, as an event, is quite easy with just about 200 people and a close set up. It was an amazing moment to witness and that speech really was wonderful.”

Priyanka was asked if it was possible for celebrities in India to talk about various issues that happen in the country, in the same way. To this, she said in the same report, “May be. I don’t usually refrain from talking. I am opinionated and if I have an opinion on something, I will voice it. I can’t say that it’s really difficult to have an opinion in India. Every country is different and we are too. But I do believe that public figures, in general, are soft targets, because it’s easier to make a headline about someone saying something. Then it’s sometimes misconstrued and that gets blown out of proportion. But, I can’t speak on behalf of everyone in Bollywood.”

Priyanka Chopra, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was recently in South Africa to promote the initiative ‘End Violence Against Children’.

