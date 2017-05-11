Baywatch actor Dwayne Johnson: Running for US President is real possibility

Dwayne Johnson will be seen acting alongside Priyanka Chopra in the action comedy–Baywatch. Dwayne Johnson will be seen acting alongside Priyanka Chopra in the action comedy–Baywatch.

Retired wrestler and now an actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Wednesday said that him running for the nation’s highest office can be made true. He disclosed a possibility of him running for Office can be conceived. In an interview with GQ, he was asked if he would ever run for president of the United States of America. He had said,”I think it’s a real possibility.”

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson explained in an interview with GQ magazine. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!”

Johnson said he did not vote for either President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. “Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody,” he said.

“I would not shut them out,” he said about people he disagrees with. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.” Recently, his movie, Fast and the Furious 8 hit the theaters, and it was a box office hit. It collected almost 71 crore in India surpassing its previous movie’s record of around 70 crore.

Johnson, who stars in the upcoming movie Baywatch along with Bollywood’s very own Priyanka Chopra believes he would do a better job of bringing people together than the current President elect, Donald Trump. The movie Baywatch will release in India on May 26.

