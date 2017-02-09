Battlestar Galactica star Richard Hatch dead at 71

Richard Hatch’s son Paul confirmed the actor’s death. Richard Hatch’s son Paul confirmed the actor’s death.

Actor Richard Hatch, best known for playing Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica film and TV series, has passed away. He was 71. Hatch’s son Paul confirmed the actor’s death, reported The Guardian.

“He died peacefully with his family and friends at his side after a battle with pancreatic cancer,” Paul said. While Hatch’s manager Michael Kaliski said the actor would be remembered for his youthful wonder, passion for creativity and kind heart.

The longtime TV actor was known for his role as Captain Apollo on the original 1978 series “Battlestar Galactica” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Hatch’s career was launched with a role on “All My Children” in 1971. His guest star filmography included the favourites of ’70s and ’80s “Fantasy Island”, “CHiPs”, “Murder She Wrote”, “Dynasty”, “MacGyver”, and “Baywatch”.

The actor also wrote novels set in the BSG universe and for years lobbied to revive the franchise with a series that was more in the vein of the ’78 original. Actors and creators from the original and rebooted “Battlestar Galactica” series paid tribute to the actor on Twitter.

Ronald D Moore, who developed and executive produced the reboot, said Hatch’s passing was “a heavy blow to the entire BSG family”. Edward James Olmos, who starred as William Adama in the reboot, tweeted “you made our universe a better place, we love you for it”.

Katee Sackhoff, who played Kara “Starbuck” Thrace, posted a photo of herself, writing, “Goodbye my friend. See you on the other side. Fuck this hurts. #SoSayWeAll.”