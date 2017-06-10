Latest News

Batman actor Adam West dead, he was 88

Actor Adam West who was part of the hit 1960s television show Batman passed away in Los Angeles on Friday night. The actor, who has a huge fan following, was aged 88. His family released a statement to the media regarding his brief struggle with leukemia and his death.

Published:June 10, 2017
Veteran actor Adam West, who was famous for portraying Batman in hit 60s TV series, died on Saturday. He was 88. West had huge following solely for the way he portrayed Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman. The style was quite tongue-in-cheek and the series was an unexpected hit.

The actor died peacefully in Los Angeles on Friday night after a brief fight with leukemia. A statement released by the family said, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” reported Variety.

After the television series though, West had found it very difficult to find anyother role. In fact, in a book he had penned “Back to the Batcave”, he had stated that he felt angry and disappointed for not being cast in the Tim Burton movies, even though he was aged 60 at that time.

In an earlier interview with the Variety, when asked what Batman meant to him over the years, he had said, “Money. Some years ago I made an agreement with Batman. There was a time when Batman really kept me from getting some pretty good roles, and I was asked to do what I figured were important features. However, Batman was there, and very few people would take a chance on me walking on to the screen. And they’d be taking people away from the story. So I decided that since so many people love Batman, I might as well love it too. Why not? So I began to reengage myself with Batman. And I saw the comedy. I saw the love people had for it, and I just embraced it.”

West also appeared in the hit sit-com Big Bang Theory where the 50th anniversary of his TV series, Batman was celebrated.

