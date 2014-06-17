Barack Obama’s daughter Malia works on set of Halle Berry’s ‘Extant’

Malia worked as a production assistant for one day on the filming set. Malia worked as a production assistant for one day on the filming set.

US President Barack Obama’s elder daughter Malia Obama was spotted working on the set of actress Halle Berry’s new series ‘Extant’.

Malia worked as a production assistant for one day on the filming set here, reported E! online.

“She helped with computer shop alignments and the director also let her slate a take,” a source said.

In 2012, Michele Obama revealed during an interview that her elder daughter had “expressed some interest in filmmaking. Just like her father, she is an avid reader, and she enjoys movies. But she’s a freshman, so she also knows she has years in college to explore her interest.”

‘Extant’ is Berry’s first TV series after 2005’s ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’, which helped her earn Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The CBS science-fiction series, which also features Goran Visnjic and Camryn Manheim, will premiere on July 9.

