Bappi Lahiri to dub for Elton John in Kingsman The Golden Circle

Bappi Lahiri will dub for Elton John in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Bappi Lahiri will dub for Elton John in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Popular singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has dubbed for Elton John’s part in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film The Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He says it was an honour and feels his style is similar to that of the “Candle in the wind” hitmaker.

John has a special appearance in the Fox Star Studios film, where he would be playing himself. Bappi has dubbed for this part. Bappi said in a statement, “When Fox approached me to dub for Elton John… I just lapped it up. This was an offer I could not refuse. It is an absolute honour for me to dub for such a big legend.

“The beauty is that we both are so similar, our style, our dressing, the way we sing… I had a great time dubbing for him,” he added.

Action spy film The Kingsman: The Golden Circle stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum. Bappi says while he can’t divulge much regarding John’s role, he feels that “even though he (Elton John) has a small role, he is one of the key characters in the film. His role will leave an impact on you. He is hilarious in the film.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the sequel to 2014’s film Kingsman: The Secret Service which was based on comic book of the same name, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. It was also directed by Matthew Vaughn. The film is releasing in India on September 22. It is being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App