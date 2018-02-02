Amy Schumer on the Aziz Ansari controversy: It’s not a crime, but it’s not cool

Amy Schumer recently opened up about the Aziz Ansari controversy. Amy Schumer recently opened up about the Aziz Ansari controversy.

Comedienne and actor Amy Schumer recently opened up on the Aziz Ansari debate, stating that whatever transpired between Ansari and the 23-year-old woman was not cool.

In a brand-new interview with Katie Couric, Amy Schumer says on the subject while addressing the #MeToo movement, “I don’t think anyone wants to see Aziz’s career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that’s where people’s minds go. They go ‘Does he deserve this?’ And it’s really not about that. I think it’s about expressing and showing women that that behavior is not okay and not only can you leave, but you need to leave. Because then the women who come after you, you’re leaving a mark for them too.”

Amy Schumer and Aziz Ansari are friends, and the actor said that despite them being thick, she can feel whatever the woman who had gone out on a date with Ansari must have felt during the entire duration of the date.

“He’s been my friend and I really feel for the woman. I identify with all the women in these situations. Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy.’ I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?’ ” Schumer said during the interview.

Aziz Ansari had earlier given a statement regarding the whole affair, stating that he had apologised to the woman after he came to know that she had been uncomfortable after their intimacy.

“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue,” the actor’s statement read.

However, Amy Schumer said that the apology didn’t really absolve the actor of everything.

“If you have a doctor that makes you uncomfortable, or you get a massage, or you have a date with someone and they coerce you in a situation like the Aziz one, I don’t think there’s any sort of criminal charge, but I think that it’s good for everybody to learn that that behavior’s not acceptable. It’s not a crime, but it’s not cool. And it can still really mess with a woman,” Schumer said during the interview with Couric.

