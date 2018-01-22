Aziz Ansari skips SAG Awards following reports of sexual assault

Comedian Aziz Ansari skipped the recently held SAG Awards. Comedian Aziz Ansari skipped the recently held SAG Awards.

Indian-origin actor Aziz Ansari, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Master of None at 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, skipped the ceremony amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Ansari did not even receive an applause when all the nominations were being announced during the ceremony held on Sunday, reports people.com.

The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman with whom he went on a date last year.

The winner of the award, William H. Macy, however, mentioned the actor’s name in his acceptance speech in paying tribute to the other nominees including Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Marc Maron (GLOW).

A 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer has claimed that the Master of None star behaved forcefully and that several sexual acts occurred with him.

The woman, in an interview with Babe.net, said she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a Time’s Up pin while accepting a Golden Globe on January 7.

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment. The next day, Grace texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behavior that night.

“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue,” the actor’s statement read.

