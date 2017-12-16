Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four crossovers we want following Disney’s acquisition of Fox

Now it is possible to see X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers superheroes in a single film. Now it is possible to see X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers superheroes in a single film.

The news of Disney acquiring Fox has resulted in mixed feelings. Conspiracy theorists are looking at it as another step in Disney taking over the world, while geeks (like me) are delighted as we will finally see Fantastic Four and X-Men characters like Wolverine and Deadpool rubbing shoulders with Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Of course, that might not happen anytime soon as X-Men and Avengers have well-developed cinematic worlds of their own and mixing them abruptly would be as ridiculous as putting Justice League and Avengers in the same world. And even if that weren’t the case, how do you explain the fact that these powerful teams full of super-humans did not encounter each other before? So, expect a reboot of X-Men and Fantastic Four in post Avengers 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In comics, these teams have appeared together multiple times. Here are the top five storylines that Marvel may want to adapt for their films.

1. Secret Wars (1984)

Secrets Wars features superheroes from Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four. The story may seem rather silly. An entity called Beyonder teleports superheroes and supervillains to a planet called Battleworld, where she orders them to fight and winner will get everything they desire. But the action and interaction between the characters is enjoyable.

2. Avengers vs. X-Men (2012)

2012 saw the biggest crossover of the two teams, that are more evenly matched than one expects. Avengers may have otherworldly powers, but mutants are notoriously hard to kill. Oh, and they for the most part cooperate with each other. This is the Marvel crossover you need to read.

3. Bloodties (1993)

A special crossover that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the two iconic teams that bond after Quick Silver and Scarlet Witch’s daughter Luna is kidnapped by supervillain Fabian Cortez.

4. Onslaught

The first appearance of Onslaught, a terrifying entity that is formed after the merging of Magneto’s consciousness with Professor X’s own darker instincts, saw the assembly of not just X-Men and Avengers, but every superhero in Marvel universe. And it was amazing.

5. Galactus replacing Thanos as MCU villain

Thanos will most likely meet his demise by the end of Avengers 4. What is next? What other villainy could Kevin Feige cook up? The answer is obvious. The Devourer of Worlds himself, Galactus. Thanos may be powerful, but Galactus could crush him like an insect. If (I am hoping when) Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four appear together in one film series, Galactus is a no-brainer as the primary villain.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd