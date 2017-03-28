Avengers star Scarlett Johansson has a ‘thing’ for chefs, finds Gordon Ramsay ‘hottest guy’

Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show. Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show.

Avengers star Scarlett Johansson has a soft corner for chefs and says she especially finds celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as the “hottest guy”.

After filing for divorce from Romain Dauriac earlier this month, Johansson says she is “on guard because I have a young daughter”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Monday and said: “I would never introduce my 2-year-old daughter Rose to just anyone. That’s something I’m more concerned about.”

Also read | Scarlett Johansson finds being alone challenging

She said she has a “thing” for chefs, and named Ramsay when Stern asked her who is “the hottest guy right now in the world”.

“Honestly, I’m like, somebody who likes Gordon Ramsay,” she said before revealing she has a celebrity crush on Anthony Bourdain. “There’s a running theme,” she added.

The host of the show Howard Stern then jokingly tried to set up the A-list actor with his friends, including David Spade, Louis C.K., John Stamos and Orlando Bloom.

“A lot of comedians I know have a dark side though. I don’t need any darkness. I think I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, but I’ll let you know,” she said.

Also read | Scarlett Johansson speaks out on gender wage gap in Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson had recently filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac. The 32-year-old star, who separated from Dauriac in January, is also headed for a custody battle, reported The New York Post.

The Avengers star has sued Dauriac in Manhattan Supreme Court saying that their marriage is “irretrievably broken”. The former couple have a daughter Rose Dorothy, 2, who was born shortly after they got hitched in 2014. Johansson is also asking a judge to give her primary custody of their only child.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd