Disney CEO teases more Avengers movies: There’s certainly a lot more stories to tell

Disney CEO says Marvel team is exploring the future of MCU after Avengers 4.

The yet-untitled Avengers 4 might mark the culmination of 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger has hinted that there will be more Avengers films in the coming years. The 67-year-old Disney honcho said his ‘Marvel team’ is exploring the future of MCU after Avengers 4, which he said would “have a significant conclusion” to the Marvel comic book franchise.

“We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we’ve plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade. I’m guessing we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see more Avengers down the road. We just haven’t made any announcements about that,” Iger said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Iger was speaking at the Disney’s quarterly conference call with investors. “Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don’t think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie,” Iger said.

“There’s certainly a lot more stories to tell, a lot more characters to populate those stories with,” he added.

Avengers: Infinity War, which was released worldwide on April 27, has become the fastest film to reach USD 1 billion worldwide at the box office last week, after pulling in a record-setting USD 250 million opening weekend.

Recently, five out of the six original Avengers – Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) got matching tattoos of the superhero team’s logo as a mark of memory and to celebrate the latest blockbuster. As reported, the idea came from Scarlett who later persuaded others to join in.

The film’s follow-up Avengers 4, which filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo shot back-to-back with Infinity War, is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019.

