Avengers Inifinty War picks from where Thor Ragnarok ends, says director

Director Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who will be helming Marvel’s upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War, has revealed that Infinity War was set to shake up life for Thor following the end of Thor: Ragnarok.

According to Contactmusic.com, Russo brothers have announced that the story of Infinity War picks up right where Ragnarok left off, meaning the God of Thunder would still be picking up the pieces of his shattered home world.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment website, Anthony said, “I’m going to pick Thor because Thor, we’re picking up his story from the end of Ragnarok and at the end of that film as any fan would know his home planet of Asgard is destroyed, and so the character is in new territory so to speak, because his past has been torn away from him to a degree.”

The filmmaker also compared Thor’s storyline to that of fellow Marvel star Captain America, played by Chris Evans, in the Russo brothers’ first movie for the franchise Captain America: Winter Soldier.

“I think it’s similar to Captain America’s situation when we picked up his story in Winter Solider when Joe and I came on to do our first movie for Marvel. Cap was in a place where we were very much catching him up in the modern world and seeing what that meant to him, and figuring out how you move a character that far forward and that far away from where they started back during the 40s, so I think in Thor we have similar opportunities with that character in this movie is that he’s going through a radical transformation and he’s moving forward in a way where he can never go back, and that’s always a fun place to be with a character as a storyteller,” explained Anthony.

Avengers: Infinity War will boast an enormous cast, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and many more.

Not all of the established regulars are expected to survive Infinity War and its untitled follow-up – and actually, it’s Downey Jr who has been among the most hotly-tipped to make an exit. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the flick is slated to hit theatres on May 4, 2018.

