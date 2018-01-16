Avengers Infinity War will have 76 characters

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

Avengers Infinity War is considered to be one of the biggest films in terms of scale and scope. It is expected to bring together a number of characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe together for the first time to face the threat of Thanos. Although a part of Avengers franchise, it also has Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange among others on the ‘good’ side. It may be the first superhero film to match the scale of epic films like the Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. Now, though, we probably have a concrete number as to how many characters will be in the film finally.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role for Thor in Marvel films and who recently donned the role in Thor: Ragnarok, said in an interview to The Toronto Sun, “This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible. I think what these characters are about to face — with Thanos — there’s been nothing quite like it. There are 76 cast members or something like that. I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that’s Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange.”

Hemsworth also talked about the scale and size of the film, and the complications that invariably come with it. “They’re going to be massive. I finished literally two days ago and I looked at (directors) Joe and Anthony (Russo) and said, ‘I don’t know how you guys have gotten this far and I don’t know how you’re going to hold it together and complete this thing, but my hat’s off to you.'”

Meanwhile, an international trailer for Marvel’s upcoming film has released online. There is no new footage, but editing is different.

Avengers: Infinity War will release in India on April 27.

