Avengers Infinity War: Who will die?

Some of the expressions being used while marketing Avengers: Infinity War are “the end”, “culmination of everything”, “it all ends here”, “final battle” and so on. But everybody knows this is not the end, not really. Seeing how profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe (more than 15 billion in earnings apart from merchandise and other stuff), neither Disney nor Marvel Studios are keen to end this anytime soon. Also, we know there is at least one more Avengers movie after this, the famously untitled Avengers 4. If Infinity War were the end, what would happen in that?

Oh, I know. The end really refers to the end of a few superheroes – at least one big one like Iron Man or Captain America. Or maybe the whole lot of the old guard that first came together in The Avengers. Thanos is more powerful than any other character in MCU even without a single Infinity Stone. Once he gains all of them, he will be unstoppable. So who might die? Here are some likely characters who may meet their maker at the hands of Thanos or his Black Order.

Vision: Probably the character in Infinity War who is most likely to die. The Mind Stone is a part of his very body. And Thanos will almost certainly get possession of it in Infinity War. There is only one way it could go. Vision is killed, and Thanos puts the Infinity Stone in his gauntlet with a smirk.

Loki: The Trickster has had a turbulent journey in MCU. He was the villain of The Avengers where he was responsible for basically a genocide. I think now the time has come for Loki to die. Of course, he has ‘died’ many times, and come back, but I believe he will die in Infinity War – for good this time. Looking at how Marvel has tried to make him look sympathetic, he will likely sacrifice himself to save Thor or Asgardians.

Captain America: The kid who would always stand up to the bullies may also die in Infinity War. The biggest reason I think that will happen is that he will have a duel with Thanos- and he may be a heavily-muscled super-soldier, he does not stand a chance against the Mad Titan, even without the Infinity Stones.

Nebula: This is just my gut feeling. Although I don’t want to see her die, since Karen Gillan – the actress who essays the character – has strongly hinted that she might be in the all-female MCU movie. But then, this is the Infinity War storyline, and a comic-book based movie. People come back. Doctor Strange may revert the timeline, or something like that.

Hawkeye: Poor Jeremy Renner is nowhere to be seen in marketing and promotion. One reason may be that he is not in the movie, duh. One other reason may be that he does something self-less like getting himself killed to save others as Ronin (a personality of Hawkeye in comics).

Who will not die:

I know trailers hint that Iron Man might die in Infinity War, I think that is just a red herring. It is just too obvious, him getting punched by Thanos. Also, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-man will be alive for sure. Their franchises have just started and they are certain to get sequels to their respective movies. Also, they are said to lead the Avengers once old guard is either killed off or retires.

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

