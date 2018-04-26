All the Avengers: Infinity War videos in one place

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

Sometimes it is hard to believe that Marvel Cinematic Universe is basically one giant story. A story that has seen a staggering 18 movies so far, with many more in development. Right from the first Avengers, Disney and Marvel have teased the eventual arrival of Thanos as the primary villain to face the heroes. The upcoming Avengers: Infinity War would be the first time when the Mad Titan will be a proper character in a film, instead of making brief appearances he has made before.

No matter how Infinity War turns out, it would be a huge success just because of the preceding films that have made it possible. All that has happened before was just a preparation for the game that will be played later this month. Thanos wants the Infinity Stones, small objects of unimaginable power, so that he can achieve his dark goals – to destroy half the universe and become the ruler of the wreckage. He is doing it to appease Death, an actual primordial entity in comics that may or may not appear in the film. In the trailer, he calls it ‘balancing the universe’, indicating that he thinks he is doing the right thing.

Among the Infinity Stones he wants, we have seen all but the Soul Stone. These stones have appeared in various movies, like Space Stone in The Avengers and Time Stone in Doctor Strange. Many of the superheroes who will face Thanos have appeared in their own movies, some more than one. We have known, for instance, Tony Stark when he was a frivolous, young and rich businessman to the mature but bitter man he has become in Captain America: Civil War. Thor finally got his sense of humour in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok.

So there it was. 10 years in the making, as Marvel says. But will the movie be as epic as it is claimed? All the promotional material that has been released suggests yes. Watch all the videos related to the film, be it trailers, TV spots or clips here:

