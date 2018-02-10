Avengers Infinity War video shows Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet is missing only two stones

Avengers Infinity War will release in India on April 27. Avengers Infinity War will release in India on April 27.

Avengers: Infinity War is still more than two months away from release, but the hype is already building. Infinity War is the beginning of the end of the giant story that began with Iron Man in 2008 in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, Black Panther, Marvel’s latest film that will hit theatres on February 16, may be dominating the headlines, but it is Infinity War that is on everybody’s minds.

Meanwhile, Marvel may inadvertently have spoiled what will happen in the upcoming film in a video they released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the video, there is a fleeting shot of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet that shows four gems or stones inlaid in it. The Mad Titan will probably acquire all or at least most Infinity Stones in the film, but the shot may have revealed that he will have acquired four stones by the end of the film.

The gauntlet shows Power Stone, Space Stone, Reality Stone, and Mind Stone. Because of the trailer, we know that he will have Power Stone and Space Stone, but Reality Stone and Mind Stone are new. Only two stones are out of his grasp now. Time Stone, that is safe with Doctor Strange (we hope), and Soul Stone, that has not appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe till now.

For those who do not know, Infinity Stones have immense power and their creation predates the creation of the universe. Reality Stone, for example, allows its wielder to bend and reshape reality, create a new, alternative reality, and so on.

If Thanos gets all the gems, one thing is clear that even the combined might of Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and others will not be able to stop him. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

