Avengers Infinity War crosses the 500 million dollar mark at US box office

Avengers: Infinity War, the Disney and Marvel’s superhero epic, just reached another milestone. It crossed the coveted 500 million dollar mark in its domestic market. Infinity War is a massive crossover that brings together a multitude of characters from different franchises in Marvel Cinematic Universe and pits them against the Mad Titan, Thanos. Ever since its release, Infinity War has been eating previously set records like breakfast.

The Anthony and Joe Russo directorial earned 257.69 million dollars in its opening weekend, breaking the previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens that had opened at 248 million dollars. In India, too, this film put some of the top Bollywood movies to shame with its insane numbers. It became the biggest opener of this year, defeating movies like Padmaavat and Baaghi 2. It is also now the biggest Hollywood earner in the country and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

All those record-breaking numbers were possible because the big Infinity War villain, the planet-destroying tyrant Thanos had been teased six years ago with The Avengers and all the massive buildup was helped by many other largely standalone franchises like Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, the first of which came out in 2008. Characters from these franchises collaborated to bring down Thanos and his lieutenants, the Children of Thanos.

It also received mostly positive reviews. It currently holds an 84% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.”

The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, the untitled Avengers 4 will hit theatres worldwide on April 3, 2019. Before its release, two more Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will also release, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel.

