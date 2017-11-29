Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The most awaited Marvel movie is here and it’s totally worth the hype

Avengers: Infinity War is the nineteenth film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Infinity War is the nineteenth film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer for Avengers: Infinity war starts with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and we see glimpses of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) over a voice over that, kind of, explains the plot of the film.

All the superheroes from the Marvel universe have gotten together to fight against Thanos whose mission is to collect all the Infinity Stones. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) also appears in the trailer and he’s not the innocent villain anymore, especially after Thor: Ragnarok, where it was made quite clear that even Loki is eyeing the Infinity Stones. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is also featured in the trailer where he is shown sitting in a bus sensing that something really bad is going to happen soon.

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the remaining members of the Guardians of the Galaxy appear towards the end of the trailer where they meet Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for the first time. The Avengers will join hands with the Guardians of the Galaxy to defeat Thanos.

Watch the trailer here:

With all these superheroes in one film, Marvel has surely raised the expectations from this upcoming film.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film releases on May 4, 2018. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd amongst many others.

Avengers: Infinity War is the nineteenth film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and from the trailer, it looks like this one is going to be the most intense film from the franchise.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd