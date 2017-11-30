Avengers Infinity War trailer: 10 thrilling moments that has kept us thinking about Marvel film’s plot

Avengers: Infinity War trailer has shown glimpses of several things that the Marvel fans were just guessing until now. Avengers: Infinity War trailer has shown glimpses of several things that the Marvel fans were just guessing until now.

Things aren’t going to remain the same post May 4, 2018, at least not for Marvel maniacs. And a little dose of this we saw on Wednesday when the most awaited trailer of its upcoming Avengers: Infinity War landed and broke the internet within minutes. We saw Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy… we saw the entire Marvel gang fighting against one Thanos!

Fans of Avengers had been waiting for the trailer for months now. The anticipation reached a peak after a leaked clip from its Comic Con trailer made the rounds sometime back. This was followed by the release of a bunch of posters though Vanity Fair until the trailer finally arrived. And this nearly two-and-a-half-minute long trailer only left fans’ hearts beating faster, giving a happy-sad feeling due to its certain moments.

Here, we list down five most heart thumping moments from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, that not only make our wait for the mega superhero film more difficult, but also hint at what lies ahead in this epic ensemble.

1. There was an idea…

The very start of the trailer gives goosebumps. Our superheroes repeat Nick Fury’s famous line from The Avengers, “There was an idea…” starting with Iron Man, as Vision, Thor and Black Widow complete it, with juxtaposing visuals of some very important sequences leaving us with several questions.

Has Iron Man landed on an alien planet? Does Doctor Strange see Bruce Banner as an intruder in his Sanctum Sanctorum? Has Vision finally shed his android form and taken the human face to embrace Scarlet Witch? Is Thor standing inside the Guardians’ spaceship? Is this the first scene where Natasha meets Bruce after he vanished at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron?

2. Spider sense

We might have missed seeing much of it in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but Peter Parker’s senses are at full display this time. With Thanos’ voice in the background saying, “In time, you will know what it’s like to lose. To feel so desperately that you’re right, yet to fail, all the same,” a giant wheel-like structure takes over the skies of New York. Peter’s hometown is under attack too.

3. Loki giving away the Tesseract

Has Asgard been attacked? Is Loki walking through the corpses of Asgardians to offer the Space Stone to Thanos? This surely looks like a continuation of the post-credits scene in Thor: Rangarok, when Loki fled with the Tesseract and (presumably) Thanos came in way of the ship carrying Asgard refugees.

4. Thanos arrives on the Earth

Marvel’s supervillain is seen full throttle in this one shot where he not only emerges from the dark clouds but looks like he has chosen Wakanda as his landing ground on the human planet. Yes, he is here!

5. Spider-Man in his new tech-suit

He might have turned down the new suit offered to him by Iron Man to become an Avenger in Homecoming, but looks like Spidey finally accepted it and is up in arms against the super villain. We also see the same giant wheel in the background.

6. T’Challa asking for a shield for Captain America

We know that the fictional African nation of Wakanda is under attack. And just while getting his defence on track, its king T’Challa aka Black Panther who orders to “get that man a shield”. We don’t need to remind you how Captain America drops his shield at the end of Civil War, do we?

7. Vision getting ripped off his Mind Stone

“Fun isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe.” Yes, it was no fun to see Vision’s Mind Stone getting pulled out of his head by someone from Thanos’ loyals. The yellow Chitauri Scepter is what keeps the android alive. And Thanos needs it as much as Vision, to complete his gems collection! So, is it the end of Vision? It surely didn’t look good, not an ounce, and we are already sulking!

8. Thanos gets hold of two Infinity Stones

“But this does put a smile on my face”… It might do for Thanos, who has managed to get the two gems on his gauntlet – the Power Stone and the Space Stone. Loki definitely offered him the blue stone willingly. But how did Thanos manage to get hold of the purple one, which was until now kept safely in Xandar at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy?

9. Avengers in Wakanda

Marvel’s trademark shot of showing its superheroes in all their might was visible in the trailer too. We saw Wakanda coming under an alien invasion as Captain America, Black Panther, Winter Soldier, Hulk, Black Widow, War Machine, and Falcon running towards the fight. Indeed, a hair-raising moment!

10. Thor meets the Guardians

In an earlier shot in the trailer, Thor is staring outside a spaceship, which definitely doesn’t look like the one he got on to while leaving Asgard. And to say that even the Marvel’s trailer has a post-credit kind of scene won’t be wrong. Here, we see Thor again in the same spaceship, but this time he comes face-to-face with the gang of Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Star Lord aka Peter Quill. Thor is still blind from his right eye, and well, he doesn’t know who these guys are!

Can we wait any longer for Avengers: Infinity War to release and clear all our doubts? Definitely not.

