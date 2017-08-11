Avengers: Infinity War trailer is yet to release, but Avengers 4 is already on the floors

Russo brothers shared the photo indicating that the production of Avengers 4 has started. Russo brothers shared the photo indicating that the production of Avengers 4 has started.

The Russo brothers have confirmed that production on Avengers 4 has begun. The director duo posted a teaser photo on social media marking the beginning of Avengers 4 shoot. They shared an image featuring a glove with four fingers extended. It is anybody’s guess whose glove it is and most likely that’s the aim of the director duo, to start discussion and speculation already.

Marvel has yet to reveal the title for Avengers 4. The official cast for the film also is also being kept under wraps. However, Josh Brolin, who will return as the primary antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Thanos in the two upcoming movies, has already confirmed that he would be returning for the fourth Avengers movie. Jeremy Renner, who is part of the Avengers team and essays the character of Hawkeye, too will be a part of the fourth installment of Avengers.

Marvel’s president and film producer Kevin Feige has referred to the last two Avengers films as the culmination of 10 years of storytelling. Josh Brolin had made brief appearances in some of the previous Marvel films and had been pulling the strings from the shadows. In Infinity War, however, he will step out and try to achieve his goal of subjugating the universe directly.

The cinematic universe (called MCU or Marvel Cinematic Universe) started with Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man, a successful 2008 film and there have been 16 films so far that have been released till Spider-man: Homecoming.

