Avengers Infinity War: Second trailer promises majestic battle between Thanos and superheroes

The second trailer of Avengers: Infinity War just landed, and it is simply magnificent. Possibly the biggest superhero film ever, Infinity War is the film when the tussle for Infinity Stones between the superheroes and Thanos begins. The trailer begins with Gamora explaining in a voiceover the threat the Mad Titan presents and how he wants to demolish half of the universe. This is the first time Avengers are hearing the name, and Tony Stark looks frightened.

The best part is that the trailer does not reveal much, and yet makes me wish the film were already here. As Gamora speaks, Tony Stark, shell-shocked, asks for “his” name. And we see “him” with his armour, and god, it is the very definition of awesomeness. Even though he is the villain, the look wants me to root for him. There were images available before, but it looks infinitely better in motion. There is banter among superheroes who are meeting for the first time. Star-Lord is not enamoured of Tony Stark’s plan and believes “it sucks”. Like in the The Avengers, we may see a lot of disagreement among the superheroes, especially those who have not met before.

Watch Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War – Official Trailer:

Also see Avengers: Infinity War poster:

And here’s the new poster of #AvengersInfinityWar… 27 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/eZZKabhUFR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Tony says that the superheroes have an advantage: that Thanos is coming to them. I do not think that counts as an advantage. Captain America and Black Widow meet T’Challa in Wakanda to most likely safeguard Vision and the Mind Stone. There is a shot of Thanos with a hand around Thor’s head. Will God of Thunder be the one to die? Oh, and Loki is among Children of Thanos. Changed sides again? Thanks to him, the Mad Titan has Space Stone already. Then there is a marvellously sprawling glimpse of the Lord of the Rings style battle between the superheroes and Thanos’s Outriders. Doctor Stranger is being tortured. God, this movie would be easily the darkest in MCU yet.

The most astonishing moment comes towards the end, when Captain America stops a Thanos punch midway, and the purple tyrant looks surprised. Sadly, no sign of Hawkeye yet. And no Ant-Man either. But what a trailer. Suitably epic for what will surely be one of the most epic movies ever made.

