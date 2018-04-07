Avengers Infinity War: Tom Holland’s Spider-man slings web in the new clip

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

Fans are so eager for Avengers Infinity War that even brief glimpses into the film are enough to grab attention. Many have been brainstorming as to what might happen in the film, gleaning minute things from trailers and watching and rewatching to spot previously missed hints. The plot is not surprisingly being kept under wraps, although there are some likely educated guesses. For instance, we know Thanos will come to earth and fight the Avengers, but we do not know the finer details.

In true Marvel Studios style, a new clip has been unveiled on the internet. The clip is about Tom Holland’s Spider-man and is an extended version of the famous “spidey-sense tingling” scene in the first trailer. We see the young superhero becoming aware of a danger when his hackles raised whilst travelling in a school bus with his classmates. He asks his best friend Ned to make a distraction to allow Spider-man to escape. It is not clear whether Ned panics or is really trying to create a distraction. In any case, it works.

And then we see Peter covering his face with a Spidey mask and swinging out of the bus through a window across the water to the other side. The clip is short, but, God, so good. Oh, and did I mention that the background score is fabulous? If this clip is any indication, Avengers: Infinity War is going to sound amazing too.

Here is the official synopsis of Avengers: Infinity War, “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd