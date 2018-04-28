Avengers Infinity War: Did you notice this surprise cameo?

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War released on April 27. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War released on April 27.

Avengers: Infinity War is the talk of the town these days. It is a unique film that was planned more than 10 years ago, and which brings together a variety of superheroes from all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into one film. This piece is about a particular cameo in the film, so there would inevitably be spoilers. Before reading this article, I suggest you watch the movie.

In Avengers Infinity War, Thanos is obsessed with balance. He loves the balance in everything, including the universe. That basically means destroying half the universe, so that the rest half would get to enjoy the cosmos’ limited resources. Yes, twisted, but well… that’s Thanos. To accomplish this, Thanos is looking for Infinity Stones, six gems that together contain all the power of the universe.

We knew the location of every Infinity Stone before watching the movie except the Soul Stone. We knew it existed, but we did not know where. In Infinity War, we finally got the answer. The Soul Stone was at Vormir, under the keeping of none other than the Red Skull. Did you notice that? Apparently, the rogue Nazi of Captain America: The First Avenger was not destroyed by the Space Stone (called the Tesseract in the film and The Avengers), but apparently transported to a desolate planet called Vormir. There he was transformed into the guardian of the Soul Stone, probably by a cosmic entity.

Thanos reaches the planet with Gamora. Red Skull tells him that the Soul Stone requires the sacrifice of a person you love. The Mad Titan drops Gamora to her death, but not without shedding a tear. So she is the only person who he loved. And Thanos gets the Soul Stone.

You may think that it was Hugo Weaving who essayed the role of the Red Skull since it was him who played the character in The First Avenger. But it was actually Ross Marquand who donned the role. Marquand is somebody you may recognise as Aaron from The Walking Dead. This talented actor is known for doing pitch-perfect celebrity impressions apart from acting and he basically did exactly that of Weaving’s Red Skull in the scene. What did you think of this cameo?

