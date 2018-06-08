Avengers Infinity War superfan has watched the movie 45 times

This Marvel fan who is a cut above the rest. Tony Mitchell has watched Avengers: Infinity War 45 times. This Marvel fan who is a cut above the rest. Tony Mitchell has watched Avengers: Infinity War 45 times.

Avengers: Infinity War was loved by a vast majority of moviegoers. At the time of writing, the film is rapidly approaching the coveted 2 billion dollar mark. Clearly, the film has large number of fans. But there is one fan from the US state of North Carolina who is a cut above the rest. YouTuber Tony Mitchell has watched the massive superhero crossover movie from Marvel a staggering 45 times. Yes, you read it right, and no Tony is not fibbing. He has tickets to back his claim.

While speaking to Radia 1 Newsbeat, Mitchell said, “After the fifth time watching it in three days I thought: ‘I’m just going to keep coming back until it’s on Blu-ray’.” The film is currently running in theatres after hitting screens on April 27 worldwide. He believes that by the time he is done watching the movie in theatres, he will end up spending more than 1000 dollars.

Why did he watch the movie so many times even if he is a huge Marvel fan? He explains, “This latest movie really hit home for me because I’m a huge Thanos fan.” Thanos had been in a couple of other MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies too, but that was just a glimpse. He has a full-fledged role in Infinity War and quickly takes the centre-stage. Some critics have argued that he is even the protagonist judging by the way the film is structured.

His quest for the Infinity Stones and destruction of half the universe brings him to earth and in confrontation with the Avengers and their allies. He has with him the Black Order, a fearsome clique of super-powered aliens that follows his orders. The film has received positive reviews with an 83% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. A sequel is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2019.

