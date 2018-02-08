Avengers Infinity War Super Bowl teaser: Scenes that left us thinking about this Marvel film

Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on April 27.

Thanos’ arrival on Earth is but mandatory. That’s because our galaxy of superheroes are still not able to recuperate from the infighting that happened among the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Vision and everyone else is fractured and scattered, but will now need to assemble if they wish to save the world from the might of Thanos – the supervillain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailer of Avengers: Infinity War broke the internet. In a lot of ways, it even broke our imagination and hearts seeing our superheroes falling weak infront of Thanos. While we know it isn’t going to be easy for the Avengers to take on the ‘purple guy’ and his ‘children’ in the Black Order, the film’s latest 30-second-long Super Bowl spot has raised our curiosity about what lies ahead for the MCU.

We know that Avengers now need to join forces with new allies like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange to take on Thanos. Its official trailer had a lot of wow moments with gave us several hints about this mega film. Adding to our curiosity, its latest teaser also has things which just cannot go unnoticed. Do they tell us a little more about this film? Maybe yes. But more than that, it has also got our brains working about the future of Marvel and its superheroes.

Here are some eye-grabbing moments from Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl teaser, that left us thinking.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel cameo?

Did Marvel fans just spot a new entity? At its 11th second, we see the trio – Captain America, Black Widow and Vision walking into the frame. Well, they aren’t three, but four guys! A deeper look will reveal someone looking like Captain Marvel walking behind Steve Rogers. This figure is sporting a black and gold suit reminding us of Captain Marvel’s crest. Point to note is recently actor Brie Larson was spotted shooting as the superhero, despite being unclear whether it was for her solo film or from the sets of Avengers, in which she is rumoured to be making a special cameo.

Captain America gets a new shield

Capt dropped his shield at the end of Civil War and hence we saw T’Challa aka Black Panther ordering to “get that man a shield” in Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The fictional African nation of Wakanda is under attack and only when Captain America gets back his weapon, can the two superheroes save the kingdom. And well, he does manage to get one, and quite a cool one! His new shield makes its debut on his arm in the teaser. Is it also made of Wakanda’s vibranium? Did Black Panther’s sister Shuri make it?

Scarlet Witch casting a spell on Vision?

It was hinted that Vision might have shed his android form and taken the human face to embrace Scarlet Witch in the trailer. Now, the new footage shows more from their moment together, but this time Wanda is using her powers on the Mind Stone embedded in Vision’s forehead. Is she trying to manipulate the stone that gave Vision life in Avengers: Age of Ultron? She might also be trying to study its powers since Vision claimed he doesn’t know anything about it in Civil War. Can this help Vision survive his encounter with Corvus Glaive from the Black Order? Can Vision actually live without the Mind Stone all together?

Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy

If we take cue from Thor: Ragnarok, we saw how Thor’s Asgard ship came across what looks like one of Thanos. So maybe their encounter did not go well, and now Thor is teaming up with the Guardians. In both the trailer and teaser, we see Thor working inside a large ring like thing. He is riding a shotgun with Rocket while also calling out to someone in another shot. Thor is definitely trying to team up against Thanos, along with the Guardians, a replacement for his hammer Mjolnir which was destroyed by Hela and a better plan!

Spider-Man in the giant ring

Peter Parker had his Spider sense when he saw the giant wheel-like structure taking over the skies of New York confirming that his hometown is under attack. Now, in the teaser, our teenage superhero is inside the same ring. He has accepted the new suit offered to him by Iron Man in Homecoming, but will it make him any stronger? And is this ring a space ship or a weapon of Thanos? In another shot, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man are probably looking into the same ring together.

Iron Man’s fluid metallic armour

Tony Stark is set to have a tantalising new Iron Man suit which, no doubt, will introduce some extraordinary Stark technology. It appears to be self-constructing where a fluid metallic material replaces metal and machinery. It will act as his muscular system and also a layer of protective armor. A little peak of it we saw in Civil War when Tony Stark used a wrist-mounted device during his combat with Winter Soldier. Well, Marvel fans will know more about the new suit from the comics. And his shot in the new footage, where he is putting on his sunglasses as his armour is taking shape, is one of its coolest moments, even if it hints at a completely mechanical hand. Don’t we know how fabulously Stark blends the man in him with the superhero Iron Man?

Hawkeye is still missing

Clint Barton aka Hawkeye was absconding from Avengers: Infinity War trailer. And as much as Jeremy Renner’s fans were left disappointed, the new teaser still has no signs of him. The bow-wielding marksman, who retired at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, still dabbled in the conflict in Civil War. He apparently decided to return to his secret family, parting ways with the Avengers, but we’ve seen Jeremy’s Hawkeye in a new look with a mohawk in Avengers 4 set photos. It is rumoured that he will be taking on the Ronin persona. Can this be a reason why he is absent from the trailer as he is operating solo, away from the other Avengers?

Avengers: Infinity War will arrive in India on April 27, a week ahead of its US release.

