Avengers Infinity War directors request fans to not give any spoilers

MCU’s upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War is being eagerly awaited by fans from all over the world. The coming together of all the Marvel superheroes is an awaited event as an ensemble of this size has never been seen in any superhero film ever. The superheroes are all uniting to defeat Thanos, who wants to take over half the universe and a key to the same is collecting the infinity stones.

The film releases worldwide on April 27 and to maintain the secrecy around the plot of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo, have released a letter on Twitter. With the caption that says, “#ThanosDemandsYourSilence”, the letter reads, “To the greatest fans in the world, We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.”

The letter further states that they will not be screening the film in its entirety until the premiere in Los Angeles. The letter also requests the viewers to maintain the secrecy after watching the film so that all future viewers can enjoy the film completely.

It is being highly speculated that this film will see the departure of Captain America but fans will only believe it once they see it. Even though Chris Evans has strongly hinted that Cap’n America will depart from the series, we will only find out more once the film releases.

Marvel’s last outing, Black Panther released in February this year and surpassed fans’ expectations by miles.

Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War is the 19th film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The second part of this film is still untitled and will release in May 2019. Russo brothers will be back to direct the sequel as well.

