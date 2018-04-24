Avengers Infinity War’s online ticket sale is already breaking records in India

Avengers: Infinity War will release in India on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release in India on April 27.

As against the regular norm of opening the advance bookings on a Wednesday, cinema halls across India opened ticket sales on Sunday (April 22) for much-anticipated Hollywood superhero outing Avengers: Infinity War. While many fans were not even aware of the advance bookings, those who got to know rushed to buy tickets well on time, as the shows went houseful within minutes.

Online booking site BookMyShow confirmed with indianexpress.com how the booking for Avengers: Infinity War skyrocketed soon after they opened the advance booking, ending up with the highest day 1 sales for any Marvel or superhero film till date. This, when the advance booking is available only for the 3-day weekend, that is from April 27 (Friday) to April 29 (Sunday).



Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas at BookMyShow, shared with indianexpress.com, “The response to ticket bookings for Avengers: Infinity War has been extremely encouraging across formats. And while, as expected, the craze for watching the film on an IMAX screen is huge, the sales have been remarkable even for the 3D format. Given the huge anticipation around the film from fans, Disney opened the advance bookings on Sunday instead of Wednesday as is the trend and this turned out to be a rewarding decision. On BookMyShow, Avengers: Infinity War has clocked the highest Day 1 sales for any Marvel or superhero film till date and we expect the film to have a blockbuster opening this Friday.”

He further added, “Over the years, Marvel films have cultivated a huge following in India and Avengers: War Infinity is definitely a highly anticipated film that the audiences are eagerly waiting for. This weekend, we expect the film to open as big as any other Hindi blockbuster.”



Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of all that happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past decade, starting with Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt among others. It is set to release in India on April 27.

