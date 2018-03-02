Avengers: Infinity War to hit screens on April 27

Avengers: Infinity War’s release date has been preponed. Avengers: Infinity War’s release date has been preponed.

Marvel’s upcoming mega movie Avengers: Infinity War will see a bunch of superheroes in action, from Black Panther to Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk among others. The movie’s release date has been shifted from May 4 to April 27. We don’t exactly know the reason behind the shift, but Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr announced the same on Twitter.

The Twitter exchange between the Hollywood superstar, who will be reprising his role as Iron Man in the movie, and Marvel Studios last night has the entire fandom in a frenzy.

Marvel Studios tweeted, “On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th?

To which, Robert responded with “Any chance I could see it earlier?”

Marvel’s Twitter handle then claimed that it would move the release date for the actor. But the star insisted on watching the movie a week earlier than its scheduled release date with the entire world.

Here are the tweets:

Infinity War will kick off the summer celebrations of Hollywood blockbusters in style. Fox’s Deadpool 2 and Disney’s very own Solo: A Star Wars Story will release in the following weeks. Marvel’s latest Black Panther has been raking in big numbers at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War will star Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan and Elizabeth Olsen among others in pivotal roles.

