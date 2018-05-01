Avengers Infinity War: All the records the Marvel film has broken so far

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is already breaking records after a couple of days of its release. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is already breaking records after a couple of days of its release.

Avengers: Infinity War released and shattered all expectations. I am not just talking about the ending, though that was destructive enough and has just made millions of fans miserable. It also blew away box office estimates to all corners of the universe with one fell swoop. The film is just in its opening weekend and it already has broken several records not just in its domestic market (i.e. the United States) but also in India. Here are all the records it smashed through:

1. Biggest opening weekend collection for any film in the US: The most generous film trade analysts had pegged the opening collection at around 200 million dollars. At that point, it would have been great. At 250 million dollars, Avengers: Infinity War must have surprised even Marvel and Disney executives and the most die-hard fans of the franchise. It beat the previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which had opened at 248 million dollars in 2015.

2. Biggest opening weekend collection for any film worldwide: The appeal for Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise perhaps can only be rivalled by probably Star Wars in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s. The audiences came in hordes and hordes to watch it all over the globe. Avengers: Infinity War earned 630 million dollars in its opening weekend, beating the previous record holder The Fate of the Furious, which had opened at 541 million dollars. If you are not affected by these insane numbers, Warner Bros and DC’s team-up film Justice League earned 657 million dollars in its – wait for it – entire box office run worldwide.

3. Biggest superhero film opening in the US and worldwide: With Avengers: Infinity War being the biggest opening film, it is natural that it would also be the biggest movie in the superhero genre. The nearest contender is Marvel’s own The Avengers, the film that introduced Thanos for the first time in a post-credits scene. The Avengers had opened at 207 million dollars, which is far short of Infinity War’s 250 million dollars. This is the era of superhero films, and nobody knows more than Disney and Marvel as to how lucrative they are.

4. Biggest opening weekend for any film in India: While Hollywood films especially superhero films in India do well as a rule, Avengers: Infinity War is now threatening and unseating the biggest Bollywood films from their thrones in their home. Infinity War, with an opening of Rs 31.30 crore on Friday, became the highest earner in India this year so far. It overcame top-end Bollywood movies like Baaghi 2, Padmaavat, PadMan and Raid to do that.

5. Biggest Hollywood film opening in India: Avengers: Infinity War opened at Rs 31.30 crore that is also the biggest opening for any Hollywood movie ever.

