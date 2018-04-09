Avengers Infinity War: Early reactions to 30-minute footage are wildly positive

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.

The fine details of the plot of Avengers: Infinity War is being kept under wraps by Marvel. This indicates that the Russo brothers directorial has a big twist and not just the big battles that have been promised by the trailers. In the UK, Disney and Marvel screened the first 30 minutes (some say 24 minutes). The reactions are in, and they are incredibly effusive, with humour, action, and character interactions being praised in particular. There may be spoilers, so proceed further at your own risk.

Irish outlet Joe.ie tweeted and their reaction was of a huge MCU fan who has gotten the big team-up movie she had expected to see, “We saw 24mins of #AvengersInfinityWar today & now we just want to watch it ALL.It’s funny, the action is epic & the villains look spectacular😱. Plus, goatees! Groot! AND the sneak peek is more quotable than most feature-length films. #Marvel fans are in for an amazing treat👊”

Digital Spy Film said, “We’ve just seen 30 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say too much but it’s way ambitious, it’ll switch tones between different groups (the Guardians sequence had a very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes) and it’s going to be funny. Still no Hawkeye!”

Yahoo Movies UK editor Tom Butler focused his praise on the interaction between Marvel Cinematic Universe characters meeting the first time and the ensuing awkwardness and humour. “Just saw 25 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say much, but it was one hell of a trip seeing Marvel characters from all corners of the universe crossing paths. So much potential for humour, and the @Russo_Brothers milked it for every penny,” he said.

We cannot say this was surprising, but it still makes us curious about the film. We still have only a vague idea about the plot, but perhaps that is best going in, since knowing too much may spoil the experience. April 27 cannot come soon enough.

