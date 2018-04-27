Avengers Infinity War: Post-credits explained

Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres worldwide today, and it has left us with more questions than answers. Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres worldwide today, and it has left us with more questions than answers.

Note: This piece explains what happens after the theatrical run of Avengers: Infinity War. Naturally, then, it contains spoilers for the whole movie. Thus, proceed at your own risk.

Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres worldwide today, and it has left us with more questions than answers. The ending of the movie has divided fans around the world. It sure was brave, but pulling off a Red Wedding of sorts was never going to please anyone. So that’s it. Thanos acquired all the Infinity Stones, killed off half the universe with a snap of his finger just like Gamora said, and not even a vengeful Thor with a brand-new weapon could stop him.

What happens now? Although Thanos is content with what happened, the remaining Avengers are not. Nearly all the superheroes introduced after phase 1 like Doctor Strange, Spider-man, Star-Lord, turned into ash. The original Avengers are alive and standing. But freaked out as to what to do. The only person who saw the one scenario in which the Avengers emerge victorious – Doctor Strange – is dead. He was also the only one who could reverse the unfortunate series of events. And even if he were alive, Thanos has all the Infinity Stones in his now-damaged Infinity Gauntlet. Is everything lost?

Not so fast. In the post-credits, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury are looking for Tony Stark and a certain ‘Clint’ (Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye). They disintegrate like all the characters who die at the end of the film, but before Fury dies, he successfully manages to send a message to a certain someone. The logo that materialises is a very recognisable symbol of Captain Marvel. Her Carol Danvers version, to be precise.

Brie Larson will star as the character in her standalone film, barely a month before Avengers 4. That film will be set in the 1990s and we will see a young Nick Fury and other characters like Ronan the Accuser will also make an appearance. So Captain Marvel will certainly be in the concluding Avengers film (probably). And likely she will be the trump card for the Avengers.

