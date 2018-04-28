This is what Peter Dinklage is playing in Avengers Infinity War

So this is what Peter Dinklage was playing in Avengers Infinity War. So this is what Peter Dinklage was playing in Avengers Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War finally hit theatres on Friday and seemingly this is what everybody is talking about. Since this piece concerns itself with a particular scene in the movie, there are spoilers. If you have not seen it already, please do not read further. This is a particular Marvel movie that depends on shocks and it would spoil the experience for you.

Now we know what Peter Dinklage is playing in Avengers Infinity War. The actor, who is most known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones, appeared as Eitri in the huge Marvel crossover film. There was a lot of speculation as to who he might be playing since his name appeared quite suddenly on the final poster. What was notable was that Jeremy Renner’s name, who plays Hawkeye in Infinity War, was absent in the list of cast members.

Eitri in Norse mythology is a dwarf and an expert craftsman. In Marvel comics, Eitri is a dwarf king and a divine smith who can create invincible weapons. He was the one who forged Mjolnir, Thor’s famous hammer that was crushed to pieces by Hela in Thor Ragnarok. In Infinity War, Thanos has seemingly killed all the Asgardians along with Thor’s foster brother Loki. Vengeful, the God of Thunder, wants to forge a new weapon, but knows that not just any weapon will do. He needs a weapon as powerful as Mjolnir.

A still from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. A still from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

With Rocket and Groot tagging along with him, Thor reaches Nidavellir, the home of dwarves. Here, he meets a distraught Eitri, who is depicted as a giant, instead of the dwarf-sized being he is in the lore. He tells Thor that Thanos made the dwarves forge his Infinity Gauntlet that will be able to harness the power of the Infinity Stones and killed the whole lot of them, but left Eitri alive. And he also turned his hands to iron so he will not be able to forge anything afterwards. Thor jump starts the forge and with Eitri’s help, forges the Stormbreaker, a battle-axe, that he uses to devastating effect in the battle of Wakanda.

