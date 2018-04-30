Avengers Infinity War scores biggest opening weekend, earns $630 million worldwide

Avengers: Infinity War broke several box office records. Avengers: Infinity War broke several box office records.

Marvel’s big superhero mashup Avengers: Infinity War has exceeded every expectation and garnered an opening weekend collection of 250 million dollars in the United States. This is the highest domestic opening weekend for any film and Infinity War beat 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens that had earned 248 million dollars. If that was not enough, Avengers: Infinity War also became the biggest worldwide weekend opener with 630 million dollars. What’s more, Black Panther, the last Marvel film, is still in theatres and is still rocking the box office. The total worldwide tally of the film now stands at 1.33 billion dollars and it is the third biggest Marvel film after The Avengers and its sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Estimates had pegged Avengers: Infinity War at earning a maximum of 200 million dollars in the opening weekend. At 250 million dollars, this film just created history. The 630 million dollars worldwide haul of the film, too, is significant. It beat the previous record holder Fate of the Furious that had opened at 541 million dollars worldwide. Notably, Warner Bros and DC’s superhero team-up film Justice League earned a total of 657 million dollars in its entire box office run.

Avengers: Infinity War unites nearly all the Marvel superheroes in a quest to save half the universe from being destroyed by the Mad Titan, Thanos. To fulfill his quest, Thanos is trying to acquire all the Infinity Stones that would give him enough power to achieve his target with a snap of his finger.

Avengers: Infinity War has received highly positive reviews. It holds an 84% rating at review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus being, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.”

