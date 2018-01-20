Avengers Infinity War official synopsis out, promises sacrifice of superheroes

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

Avengers Infinity War is one of the most, if not the most, awaited films of this year. It is the first chapter of the saga that began with 2008’s Iron Man and will culminate with the untitled fourth iteration in the Avengers franchise. The speculation as to what will happen in Infinity War, who will die, and so on is raging on the internet and the official synopsis of the film released by Disney may have just poured hydrogen on the flames.

It reads, “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

The use of expressions like “sacrifice” and “blitz of devastation” may indicate that at least one big superhero may meet his or her end in Infinity War. Most fans think it would be Vision, and some think it may be even Iron Man, arguably the biggest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thanos’s power is immense and as he gains more Infinity Stones, he will get only stronger and capable of taking on multiple superheroes on his own. Apart from that, his deadly lieutenants, called “Children of Thanos” too serve the same purpose the Nazgul serve to Sauron.

