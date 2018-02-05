Avengers Infinity War new teaser packs a lot more punch as Marvel superheroes suit up against Thanos, watch video

Avengers: Infinity War will release on May 4. Avengers: Infinity War will release on May 4.

The Avengers: Infinity War’s new teaser was revealed at the Super Bowl. And things are looking up in the thirty-second clip. The video sees all the Marvel superheroes in action; Chris Evans is getting ready for the good fight as Captain America as Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman looks on. The teaser also shows Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Thor, Spiderman, and Ant-Man readying themselves for the ultimate battle.

Exciting, thrilling and pure awesomeness are a few adjectives that could be used to define the teaser. By the looks of it, the movie promises to be a delicious mess. All the superheroes are teaming up against Thanos, the evil space god, who last graced the screen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Thanos had made heads turn as a full-time villain in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. But it is safe to presume that the evil one has done a lot of ‘mischief’ since then as the Avengers themselves have suited up to defy him.

Marvel had shown the first teaser of the movie back in July, 2017. Infinity War is going to be a big one for Marvel, so much so, that it has been reported the movie will spill into a sequel which will release in 2019. Now that is exciting, especially since all the superheroes who have featured in Marvel movies over the last decade are going to share the screen for what maybe the first time in the recent history, at least.

The movie features Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson in pivotal roles. Infinity War will arrive on the big screen on May 4.

