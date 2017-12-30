Avengers Infinity War new photo shows Thor being cared by Rocket and Mantis

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27, 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War is easily the most awaited film of the year for superhero fans. DC’s cinematic universe may be floundering after the mess that was Justice League, but Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be doing everything well. Infinity War’s trailer debuted almost exactly a month ago, and since then speculation has raged on things like Thanos’ look, heroes’ dynamics, and the all-around excitement and the sense that everything is coming together in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now, we have another tidbit to salivate about. A new image has been released by the makers to USA Today, and although it does not say much, the fandom has, not surprisingly, gone nuts in no time. The image shows Thor being gazed upon caringly by Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy and Mantis from the same team (who is determining his emotions by placing a hand on his brow).

As we saw in the trailer, Thor, somewhere between the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War ends up floating in space until he is rescued by Guardians of the Galaxy. It would be interesting to see the interaction between the two teams as these characters have not been seen before together in a film.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who also directed Captain America: Civil War and is the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Infinity War is the beginning of the end, a culmination of 10 years of storytelling and 18 films that came before it, starting from 2008’s Iron Man. Avengers: Infinity War will be out on April 27, 2018.

